Showers increasing this evening, early Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We’ve seen pretty consistent rain in the northern parts of our viewing area today stretching from Waycross over to Brunswick. These areas have been the driest and need this beneficial rain the most.

We expect a few rounds of light showers as we head through sunset, even along I-10 and in northeastern Florida. Expect cloudy skies and temperatures remaining mild overnight tonight, bottoming out around 72° for an overnight low.

Wednesday starts out damp, with a few rounds of showers between sunrise in your morning commute. Expect 60% chance to see the rain. The heaviest and most frequent rain will be a long into the north of I-10. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-80s as the sun peeks between breaks in the clouds. Wednesday afternoon becomes breezy with winds building out of the west as a cold front pushes through.

Skies start to clear out Wednesday night as cooler, dryer air makes its way through our forecast area.

Thursday morning temperatures get down into the chilly upper 50s. This kicks off about 48 hours of fall-like weather that we can enjoy with chilly mornings in the 50s and afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday, with temperatures starting off nice and cool in the upper 50s and low 60s and warming into the upper 70s for an afternoon high.

Thursday night turns cool and turns chilly pretty quickly as we head past sunset. Temperatures will be sinking down through the 60s. The chilliest morning this week will be Friday morning as we wake up in the middle low 50s. Coastal areas will get down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday, expect partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures topping out at 78°. Fall wraps up and comes to an end as we head into the weekend and the 80s are back in our forecast.

This weekend will see some clouds and isolated showers on Saturday and around or two of showers on Sunday.



Monday and Tuesday expect above average temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. This is ahead of a cold front that is stronger and will plunge our overnight temperatures back into the 50s by the middle of next week.

