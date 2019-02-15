Turning cool overnight, nice warm up on the way this weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. - Today turned out beautiful, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Expect a nice cool down tonight, with temperatures dipping down into the mid 40s for the overnight hours.

Friday starts off in the chilly mid 40s, but warm up quickly under clear skies becoming partly cloudy. The chances for showers will be to the north of our area as cold front stalls out across Georgia.

Saturday starts out in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Expect a rapid warm up under partly cloudy skies into the mid 70s, making for a mild and beautiful afternoon.

Sunday we will wake up around 60° with more clouds than sun. We will see gradual partial clearing as temperatures warm into the upper 70s.

Monday kicks off a wetter weather pattern with good chances for showers on Monday and more isolated Tues-Thursday.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 58

10 pm 56

11 pm 55

Sunset: 6:14 pm

