Snuggle weather continues tonight, sunshine is back tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Valentine's Day!

The snuggle weather continues tonight with chilly, overcast evening conditions. Dense coastal fog will build overnight, especially in coastal counties. Overnight lows will get down into the mid 50s.

Thursday the forecast wins the "Most Improved" award! Expect increasing sunshine and mild temperatures, climbing into the upper 70s for an afternoon high. The skies start out a bit cloudy, but clear out to the partly cloudy range by the afternoon hours.

Friday will be even better! Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs reaching the low 80s. Friday night will cool down into the upper 50s.

Saturday is pretty much perfect, expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sunday starts out reeeeaaaalllllyyy nice in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. We will warm up into the mid 70s with increasing clouds by the evening hours and a 30% chance for an isolated shower.

Monday is a tad on the cloudy side with a 20% chance for showers and afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

High 64

7 pm 60

10 pm 59​

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 6:14 pm

