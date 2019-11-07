Wind fades after sunset, mild overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was cloudy and breezy, with mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The breezy northeasterly winds will fade down into the 5-10 mph range after sunset. We saw a few isolated coastal showers in our southernmost counties, all other areas will most likely remain dry. Tonight the temperatures will sink down to around 65°.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a few coastal showers. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s with onshore winds ushering a few isolated showers along our coastline.

Friday we will wake up to showers and a few storms pushing through our area. Southeastern Georgia will see the worst of the storms and coastal Northeastern Florida will see the longest lingering showers. By 1p.m. we should see most of the showers pushing out of our area. A cold front will move through behind the rain, and the colder air pushing through could lower our temperatures during the afternoon hours, when we are typically warming up the most.

Chillier weather kicks off our weekend forecast. Saturday starts out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures, only topping out in the mid 60s.

Saturday night turns chilly FAST! Temperatures dive down through the 60s and 50s, getting down into the mid to upper 40s for early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures turning a little milder, topping out in the low 70s.

Veteran's Day looks beautiful, especially for the parade. We will wake up in the low 50s and warm up into the mid 70s.

Our next chance for showers arrives during the middle of the week.

