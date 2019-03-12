Georgia storms are fading and now impacting Jacksonville until around midnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 9:05 pm Quick update: Storms are moving towards Jacksonville and these will be accompanied by strong gusty winds to 40 mph, heavy downpours and maybe some small hail. These showers and storms are all across Southern Georgia and will be impacting Northern Florida (including Jacksonville) until about 12 midnight.

After which, they will move off the coast.

This evening we will see showers and the possibility of thunderstorms containing strong wind gusts moving into areas along and to the north of I-10. Small hail is also a possibility within the strongest of the storms. The showers will slowly work their way south overnight, arriving along I-10 close to midnight. The showers should push offshore after that, leaving us with low stratus clouds and the possibility of patchy dense fog early Tuesday.

Overnight lows will sink down into the low 60s with light winds out of the southwest becoming northwest around 7 mph.

Tuesday expect a cloudy, potentially foggy start with clearing skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a tad cooler, only topping out in the low 70s. Expect breezy northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Wednesday starts out clear, with temperatures around 60°. We will warm up into the mild mild 70s under partly cloudy skies. The afternoon will be a tad breezy out of the east, between 10-15 mph.

Thursday will start out in the cool low 60s, but will warm up under mostly sunny skies into the low 80s.

Friday we will wake up in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Expect us to warm up into the low 80s with increasing clouds. Friday night we see a chance for scattered showers.

Saturday looks cloudy, with decent chances for showers. Expect temperatures to start out in the upper 50s and warm up into the upper 60s,

Sunday looks just a tad drier at this point, with the sun peeking between the clouds to warm us up into the upper 60s.

Pollen: Oak, Bayberry and Grass - 10.0

Looking Ahead: Mainly dry through the week with showers increasing late Friday, scattered through the weekend

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 84 - 20%

8 pm 76 - 40%

10 pm 70 - 50%

11 pm 69 - 40%



Sunset: 7:32 pm​​!

