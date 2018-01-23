After a gorgeous, warm day showers and thunderstorms move through overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful and warm, topping out in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tonight showers and thunderstorms will move in from the Gulf and make for a messy overnight. The showers will approach our Southern, I-75 counties after sunset and make their way from the West to the East late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The showers should reach I-95 by 10:00p.m. We could see heavy rainfall from the overnight rain, especially for inland, southern counties.

Expect mild temperatures overnight with wet, cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will be around 61° and chances for overnight rain into early Tuesday are at 70%. The heaviest rainfall totals will be around an inch in Gainesville, Lake City, and Ocala. Rainfall totals in Middelburg and Palatka will be around .75", and rainfall totals along I-95 will be around half an inch. Southeastern Georgia will be a little drier, with rainfall totals ranging from a quarter of an inch to a third of an inch.

Tuesday starts out damp, with showers possible through commute time, especially in our Southern counties. Expect wet roadways with puddles and ponding along your morning route. Expect cloudy skies with rain slowly ending around noon. The showers will push offshore and the clouds will clear dramatically during the mid day to early afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s in Southeastern Georgia and into the low to mid 70s for Northeastern Florida. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night a front pushes through and cools us down into the upper 30s and low 40s for early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be cooler, only topping ou tin the low 60s under sunny skies.

Wednesday night will turn chilly with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s, but with no real danger of freezing at this point.

Thursday will be sunny and cool, with afternoon highs only topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and another chilly night, heading down into the 40s.

Temperatures start to warm up Friday and into the weekend, but it does come with cloudy skies and a decent chance for rain shaping up on Sunday.

Hourly Forecast:

High 76

5 pm 74 - 20 % Showers I-75

7 pm 71 - 20% Showers I-95

9 pm 67 - 30% Showers

11 pm 66 - 40% Showers

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:54 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.