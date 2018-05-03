Warm temperatures on tap for Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Partly cloudy and warm with passing clouds this afternoon, more of the same as we bring a close to the work week.

Our fling with Spring continues through the end of the week. Cloudy skies and showers increase through this weekend.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind ESE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s both inland and along our beaches. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland. Yes, upper 80s to low 90s possible west of highway 301 to I-75. Beautiful along the beaches with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind ESE 5-15 mph.

Looking Ahead: Increasing chance of showers late Saturday becoming scattered Sunday with some models showing locally heavy rainfall possible along and near I-95.

Hour by Hour:

Low 55

9 am 66

Noon 77

High 81

6 pm 79

8 pm 74

10 pm 71

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:05 pm

