Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll into Jacksonville's weather forecast tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was cloudy and warm, with showers popping up over inland counties ahead of more widespread showers and thunderstorms headed our way this evening. Expect rain by 6p.m. for most areas. We have a small chance for a severe storm, with the primary threat being gusts of winds upwards of 50 mph and hail.

Tonight the main round of showers and storms will sweep offshore, but scattered to isolated showers will remain overnight, fading after midnight. Temperatures will sink down into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

We aren't quite done with the rain yet, expect showers and thunderstorms to push through between 8am - 2pm on Tuesday. It will be breezy, with southwest winds around 15 mph. Temperatures will make it into the upper 70s and low 80s for a daytime high. The rain will wind down Tuesday night and temperatures will make it into the low 60s.

Wednesday will start out with a few clouds, but expect some clearing. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be warm and sunny, topping out in the low 80s.

Friday turns a tad warmer, under partly cloudy skies we will warm into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

The weekend doesn't look bad at all! Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, with only an isolated (20%) chance for a shower. Sunday will be warm, a little cloudier, with a chance for scattered showers.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 84 - 30%

8 pm 78 - 40%

10 pm 75 - 40%

11 pm 74 - 40%

Sunset: 7:49 pm​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.