Mostly cloudy evening keeps overnight temperatures mild

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mostly cloudy skies continue throughout the evening into Sunday morning. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-60s from the beaches to our inland locations. Some areas may encounter some patchy fog Sunday morning expect conditions to improve by 9 a.m.

There's a 30-60% chance for a shower or storm development during the afternoon and evening hours. The areas of focus are mainly south of I-10 and closer to the I-95 corridor through St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam, Clay and southern Duval County.

Highs in our inland zones will max out into the mid-to-upper 80s as breezes push in out of the south - first from the southeast then from the southwest. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s yet again as we go into Monday morning. Sunny skies will kick off Monday. Highs will return to the mid-80s ahead of scattered showers and storms starting Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday morning.

