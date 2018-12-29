Passing showers tonight, cloudy weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The heaviest of the rain we will see has pushed offshore. We are in for scattered shower overnight and into early Saturday, with the most prevalent and frequent rain in southeastern Georgia. Mostly cloudy skies will hold us in the mid 60s overnight.

Saturday starts out cloudy and mild. Expect warming temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We have a 30% chance for a shower or two to develop and the best chance for that to occur will be around 1pm. Expect cloudy skies.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with only a 10% chance for a stray shower. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and we will see gradual clearing kicking off around sunset. Sea fog may develop and become rather prevalent through Monday evening.

Monday (New Year's Eve!) looks lovely. Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is only a 10% chance for showers.

Tuesday (New Year's Day!) looks great as well, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is only a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Temperatures turn slightly cooler, and much more seasonal for the rest of the work week. Expect building chances for showers as well.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 77 - 60%

8 pm 71 - 70%

10 pm 69 - 60%

Sunset: 5:34 pm​

