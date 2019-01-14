WATCH LIVE: Suspect in Jayme Closs' disappearance appears in court

The suspect accused of killing James and Denise Closs and kidnapping their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme, first spotted her when he was on his way to work, as she was getting into a school bus, according to a criminal complaint released Monday by the Barron County District Attorney. The startling details come as Jake Patterson, 21, makes his first court appearance in Barron County to face charges of intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary. Read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.