Watching the tropics and the weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Good morning! It will be a beautiful start to the weekend as sunny skies and just a few patches of inland fog to start the day. Whatever fog we may see will be outta here before 9 am. Then it is all sunshine, hot conditions and feel-like temperatures reaching the low 100's (100-103°).

Way down south, heavy flooding rains overnight happened from Ft. Lauderdale to West Palm Beach. Rainfall amounts exceeded 3". Why does this matter? It is all associated with the near tropical depression that is sliding up the East Coast of Florida.

Much of the heavier rains will remain way down South, but our Southern counties may see gusty brief downpours in our Southern Coastal counties (St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam). These downpours will be possible through Sunday.

Publix Bold City Showcase Forecast

For the Publix Bold City Showcase at Bolles, the hope is, there will be a small northeast breeze and a possible brief shower. Heading into the weekend, heat and humidity will make afternoon feel-like highs will be range between 100-104°. Actual afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s from Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will be light on Saturday, which is good news for the Publix Bold City Showcase (High School football being showcased at Bolles High School and shown Live on Channel 4.)

Next week the rains return, as thunderstorms will be possible both day and night for days. These storms are not related to the tropics, but rather a weak cold front that gets hung up just north of Jacksonville. Rainfall amounts will still be variable but some will see 1-3" of rain.

10-Day Forecast has heavy rain potential mid-week next week.

