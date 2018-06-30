Waves of afternoon and evening storms likely for Jacksonville the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers and storms are develop to our south across Putnam and Clay counties which should increase in coverage into Duval though late afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall with isolated flooding possible in slow moving storms in these areas. Much of the rain will stay west of the beaches along with less coverage over southern Georgia this evening.

Isolated severe storms are possible but rain will end earlier compared to last night.

Scattered storms stay with us this weekend and the timing could interfere with your afternoon plans.

Wake up temperatures in the 70s with overnight, early morning showers possible, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Scattered showers and storms 60-70 percent.

Saturday: Different day, same forecast. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with overnight, early morning showers possible, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Scattered showers and storms 60-70 percent.

6 pm 88 - 60%8 pm 85 - 30%

10 pm 83 - 20%

8 am 75

10 am 87



Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm​​

