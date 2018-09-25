Evening inland showers, muggy overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was warm and pleasant, but our light easterly winds did bring a few light showers into our coastal counties around lunch. Expect those showers to venture inland and proliferate during the afternoon and early evening hours- making for good chances for afternoon showers inland.

Tonight the showers will fade as our temperatures cool down slowly after sunset. Expect overnight lows to sink into the los 70s with partially clearing skies. Coastal counties will have a nice view of the full moon rising at 7:28p.m, but inland counties may have to wait for it to get higher in the skies due to clouds to enjoy it.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and drier. We only have a 10% chance for a stray coastal showers to wander onshore. Winds will be calm in the morning and building slightly out of the east during the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 90°.

Wednesday starts out nice, in the comfortable low 70s with clear skies. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s for the afternoon hours under partly cloudy skies. Expect 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to push through your area. Winds will be light, out of the south.

Chances for showers peak this work week on Thursday, with 50% chances to see a showers that day. We will dry out as we head towards the weekend.

Beach and Boating: High risk of Rip Currents today, this evening.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 88- 50%

6 pm 83 - 40%

8 pm 80 - 10%

10 pm 78 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 7:20 pm​​​​​

