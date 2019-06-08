Waves of showers and storms and hazy sunshine throughout the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Too many clouds the past two days have actually reduced our afternoon storm threat, the result? Only a few downpours and rumbles of thunder along with extensive clouds each afternoon and evening. Clouds did have an impact on reducing our temperatures. Friday's highs was 93° as opposed to the 98° we averaged over the past 14 days.

So when will the weekend rains happen?

Much bigger rain threat along the Gulf Coast

Most likely the first bigger round will be in the morning hours on Saturday morning (yes, morning clouds) and if they do show-up tomorrow morning, we will see a period of hazy sunshine until the evening hours. That's when we could see a late in the day or at night round of thunderstorms.

But that's just one possibility.

Just remember, if you wake-up to lots and lots of sunshine, especially through the lunch hour, expect to see developing storms that could be particularly heavy to severe in the evening hours.

Not a washout weekend so there will be time for the beach, don't forget the sunscreen.

This type of pattern is more likely Monday or Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Daytime highs will reach nearly 90° each afternoon as we get into the classic pattern of summer where average daytime highs are near 90°.

Winds will be mainly southwesterly and light, under 10 mph, except around thunderstorms where winds may gust up to 40 mph.

Stay Alert!

10-Day Forecast

