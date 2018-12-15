Weather Authority Alert Day today but here's more on the weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rains will come in waves throughout the day and final amounts will be moderate to large, ranging from 2-4" around Jacksonville to much more in a few isolated location. Some may see up to 6" before it is all said and done.
Getting past today's rains the weekend will turn brighter, but not until mid-day Saturday. Even then, showers will still be possible. Sunshine returns before the day ends on Saturday and Sunday will turn much brighter.
A cold front slides through during the day on Saturday and this helps dry conditions quickly.
Highs Friday will be 70-75°. Tonight's low around 60° and Saturday's high will approach 70° but feel cooler as a gusty southwesterly wind develops. Winds will be SW 10-17 mph Saturday afternoon.
Here's the game day forecast.
Quick Forecast:
6 a.m. - 60° Showers, 50% chance of showers
8 am. - 63° Showers, 50% chance of showers
10 a.m. - 67° Partly Cloudy, 40% chance of showers
12 p.m. - 70° Partly Cloudy, 30% chance of showers
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 5:27 p.m.
