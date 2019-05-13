Heavy weather moves across North Central Florida

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. - Cloudy with showers and storms developing through the afternoon, with isolated severe activity possible, especially from St. Augustine and south. Skies will clear tonight with near seasonal temperature under sunny skies Tuesday.

Monday: Weather Alert Day continues through 4 p.m. Scattered showers and storms, isolated severe possible from late morning through afternoon, 70-90 percent. Gusty wind along with locally heavy rainfall possible with stronger storms.

Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s area-wide. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Starting around 11 am showers and storms will increase in coverage, mainly south of I-10, across highway 301 toward I-95. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with isolated areas picking up 1-2 inches of rain. Skies will clear tonight with cooler evening temperatures.

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonal. Morning lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s inland 60s to low 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. NW 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 82 - 70%

3 pm 84 - 50%

5 pm 83 - 30%

8 pm 77 - 20%

10 pm 72

11 pm 71

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm

Pollen: Oak, Grass and Hickory - 0.6

