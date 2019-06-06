Archive

Weather pattern shifting 180° from hot to stormy

Keep your umbrella handy this weekend

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and early evening.  Increasing offshore flow will push the showers and storms across I-75 toward the sandy shores late in the day.  Near seasonal temperatures expected under overcast skies this weekend.

Today:  Isolated showers and thunderstorms, some strong to isolated severe, possible after 2 pm.  Rain chances will increase around the lunch hour along I-75 and continue increase along I-95 through the afternoon drive.  Higher rain chances will be along highway 301/US 1 to the beaches, 40-70 percent, I-75 20-40 percent.  Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches.  Wind SW 5-15 mph. 

Friday:  Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and storms, 40-70 percent.  The offshore flow will drive the showers and storms from the Gulf toward the Atlantic.  Scattered showers and storms will develop closer to the lunch hour along I-75 and then later in the day near highway 301 and I-95.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.  Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide.  Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers, storms this weekend with locally heavy downpours and isolated severe storms.

Pollen:  Oak, Grass - 1.6 Low

Hourly Forecast:
Noon 90 - 10% 
3 pm 93 - 30%
5 pm 91 - 40%
8 pm 85 - 20%
10 pm 82 - 20%
11 pm 81 - 10%

Sunset:  8:25 pm​

