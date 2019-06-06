Weather pattern shifting 180° from hot to stormy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and early evening. Increasing offshore flow will push the showers and storms across I-75 toward the sandy shores late in the day. Near seasonal temperatures expected under overcast skies this weekend.

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, some strong to isolated severe, possible after 2 pm. Rain chances will increase around the lunch hour along I-75 and continue increase along I-95 through the afternoon drive. Higher rain chances will be along highway 301/US 1 to the beaches, 40-70 percent, I-75 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and storms, 40-70 percent. The offshore flow will drive the showers and storms from the Gulf toward the Atlantic. Scattered showers and storms will develop closer to the lunch hour along I-75 and then later in the day near highway 301 and I-95. Wake up temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers, storms this weekend with locally heavy downpours and isolated severe storms.

Pollen: Oak, Grass - 1.6 Low

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 90 - 10%

3 pm 93 - 30%

5 pm 91 - 40%

8 pm 85 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 20%

11 pm 81 - 10%

Sunset: 8:25 pm​

