Clearing skies and cooler temperatures tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a wet and cloudy start we dried out by the mid morning and are seeing clearing skies through the evening hours.

Colder air will move into our area tonight, lowering our temperatures. We will turn chilly after sunset, getting down into the upper 30s and low 40s for Wednesday morning. Winds will be a little stronger than calm (in the 5-7mph range,) which should keep any frost from forming.

Wednesday starts out chilly with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, out of the northwest, between 5-10mph. Afternoon highs will top out around 60°, making for a cool & sunny afternoon.

Wednesday night turns chilly quickly, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s. We could see inland frost during the morning hours.

Thursday will be cool & sunny, topping out in the upper 50s, with mostly clear skies.

Friday starts out chilly, around 40°. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.

Saturday will be warmer, but mostly cloudy. We will start out in the upper 40s and warm up into the upper 60s. Expect a 20% chance to see a stray shower.

Sunday marks the next decent chance for rain. We will wake up under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 50s. We will top out in the mid 60s with 70% chances to see rain.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 68

8 pm 54

10 pm 50

​Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:55 pm

