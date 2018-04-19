Overnight temperatures fall to mid 50s ahead of approaching cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mostly sunny skies will continue through this evening. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the upper 50s tonight as southwesterly winds continue.

There's an elevated fire danger today across portions of Southeast Georgia today as the region is experiencing considerably low fuel moisture and low humidity values, southwesterly winds near 15 mph and wind gusts near 25 mph. The risk will diminish tomorrow as a result of a frontal passage.

Any patchy fog that develops overnight into Thursday will quickly dissipate by mid-morning. Thursday will feature more clouds as a cold front pushes through Southeast Georgia during the morning hours and then through Northeast Florida during the afternoon and evening hours. There's a 20% chance for a few passing showers Thursday after noon, but don't expect any significant rain showers or heavy downpours as there is a limited amount of moisture accompanying this cold front. Despite the frontal passage, afternoon highs will reach the low 80s across Southeast Georgia and mid to upper 80s across Northeast Florida tomorrow afternoon.

However, Friday afternoon's temperatures will be impacted by the cold front. As northerly air pushes expect highs to only reach the low to mid 70s. We'll continue with high temperatures in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 50s throughout the weekend. Both Friday and Saturday will be dry days with an abundance of sunshine, but Sunday will provide a chance for some late day rain and storms that are expected to carry over into Monday.

