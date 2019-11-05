Increasing clouds signal wetter weather soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Skies are becoming increasingly cloudy although rain is unlikely. However some light showers are possible targeting southern coastal areas overnight around Flagler and St. Johns counties.

Tonight onshore winds keep us milder in the mid to upper 60s. Beaches muggy in the low 70s.

Rainier pattern Tomorrow as weak cold front moves into southeast Georgia Tuesday evening. Showers and a few isolated storms increases area ahead of the front with morning coastal showers increasing inland through the day as rain chances build to 70%.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s across southeast Georgia and the upper 70s to lower 80s across northeast Florida.

Wednesday: Less rain with northeasterly onshore flow and scattered coastal showers around 30% in northeast Florida. Georgia will be drier. Mid 70s and 60s at night.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with increasing showers, storms, 30-40 percent across southeast Georgia, 40-60 percent for northeast Florida. Locally heavy rainfall possible along our coastal zones. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s for southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s across northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast



3 pm 77

5 pm 76

8 pm 70

10 pm 68

Sunset: 5:36 pm

