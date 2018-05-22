Rain fades this evening, wet work week forecast continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tonight the rain fades during the early evening hours. Under mostly cloudy skies, expect overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday starts out mostly cloudy, breezy, and damp. The best chances for rain will be between 8am-2pm. Tuesday's chance for showers is 70%. Rainfall totals will range between a quarter and and a half of an inch. Winds will be out of the Southeast between 8-13 mph.

Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies and a few rounds of showers, with 60% chances for showers. Expect mid 80s for an afternoon high.

Thursday starts out with partly cloudy skies, but building clouds and afternoon and evening chances for showers are expected. We will top out in the mid to upper 80s with 50% chances for rain.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with 40% chances for showers and warm afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

The holiday weekend looks damp. Forecast models are hinting that a tropical low pressure will move into the Gulf- impacting Texas to Louisiana, but dragging significant tropical moisture across the Florida peninsula. This would mean widespread chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday. We will keep you updated as the forecast becomes more accurate.



Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 79 - 40%

8 pm 77 - 20%

10 pm 75 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:17 pm

