Mild, clear night; more warm temperatures and dry weather headed our way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful, under sunny skies we topped out in the mid 80s. Tonight we will turn mild as we head towards sunset, with most of the evening hours spent in the 70s. Overnight we expect mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be warm, dry, and sunny. Light easterly winds will keep the Beaches cooler, while in town we will warm up into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. Tuesday night turns mild under clear skies. Overnight lows will sink down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s with winds building out of the east to 7-14 mph. That breeze will keep the Beaches cooler than in town, with coastal highs in the low 80s. Wednesday evening will be mild and clear, getting don into the upper 60s overnight.

Thursday starts out sunny and as we warm up, expect a few clouds to build, making for partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s.

Friday looks like our next chance for rain, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms expected. Expect mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs limited to the low 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 84

8 pm 78

10 pm 74

11 pm 73

Sunset: 8:02 pm

