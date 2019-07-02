Hot with isolated showers, storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was hot and sunny, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 90s, and feeling more like 102°. Our potential for showers was limited by drier air that moved into the southeast.

Tonight the cool down will be sluggish, slowly sinking through the 80s for the evening hours. Overnight lows will end up in the mid 70s.

Tuesday looks even hotter, with temperatures racing through the 80s and topping out at 97°. A few widely scattered storms will pop up during the afternoon hours, accounting for 30% chances for showers.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot. We wake up at 74° and warm up to 97°, making for a steamy and mostly dry day. We have 30% chances for afternoon storms.

The Fourth of July will be hot as well, with temperatures starting out in the mid 70s and warming up to a high of 97°. We have 40% chances for scattered storms to fire up during the afternoon hours.

Friday kicks off a wetter and ever-so-slightly cooler weather pattern with 60% chances for scattered storms and highs in the low 90s.

Next weekend looks warm and wet, with afternoon highs in the low 90s and 50-60% chances for showers and storms.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 93 - 30%

8 pm 87 - 20%

10 pm 83

Sunset: 8:32 pm

