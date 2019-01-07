Patchy fog expected Monday before temperatures hit mid 70s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A few clouds will move inland as NE winds push moisture ashore tonight, therefore overnight temperatures will only fall to the mid 40s. Expect coastal and inland patchy fog development Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday will feature high temperatures in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies and light southeasterly winds.

The week ahead features calm, dry and mild conditions as high temperatures are expected to trend above seasonal averages. A passing shower may develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as cold front moves thru the region.

As a result of the cooler temperatures behind the front, cold air will rush in. Frost may develop in some areas especially across Southeast Georgia Thursday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.