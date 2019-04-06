Evening showers possible, warm weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today started off wet, but most of the day was cloudy and pleasant. We cannot rule out a few showers this evening. Rain is moving eastward from Tallahassee to out over the Gulf and will make its way across our viewing area, especially along and to the south of the state line. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the low 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s. There is a 30% chance for showers. the most likely areas to see the rain are our coastal counties of southeastern Georgia during the afternoon into the evening hours. Those showers may slide south into Nassau and Duval counties after sunset.

Sunday looks a tad less cloudy, with more partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. There is a 20% chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers.

Monday looks quite wet. Bring your umbrella as we expect widespread chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will make it into the mid to low 80s. The rain will carry over into Tuesday's forecast as well.

The rain dries up by Wednesday, expect sunny and warm weather through the end of the work week.

