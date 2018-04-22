Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with chance for showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue ahead of another round of scattered showers mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Some downpours have the potential to deliver up to an 1.5" of rain.

Highs will press towards the mid 70s as easterly breezes roll in off of the Atlantic.

A warm front extending from a low to the northwest of the region will lift northeast through the area Sunday night into Monday. The accompanying cold front will follow Monday night into Tuesday. As a result, thunderstorm chances are forecast for Sunday night through Tuesday.

At this point the greatest potential for stronger storms is Monday afternoon and evening in the warm sector between boundaries, and again toward the early morning of Tuesday with the cold front. Drier and warmer conditions will arrive by mid-week.

The rip current risk remains high through the weekend. East to southeast flow around 20 knots and seas 6-8 feet will prevail over the offshore marine waters through early next week. For the nearshore waters, east to southeast winds 15-20 knots will prevail with seas 4-7 feet.

