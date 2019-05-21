Pop-up thundershower on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you think today is hot just wait until the weekend when temps head higher.

No significant rain is expected this week and even into next week. Temperatures will be in the 90s this week followed by an even hotter weekend with near record highs.

Today: Hot and dry under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: partly cloudy and hotter. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s inland, low 70s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along the beaches. SE 5-10 mph.

Tropics: Yes, we're are already talking Tropics. A low pressure system is expected to form within this area of disturbed weather later today, and possibly develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by tonight or Tuesday while moving northward or northeastward. By Wednesday, however, conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development, and the system should become rapidly absorbed by a cold front.​ Chance of development 60 percent in the next 48 hours, 60 percent in the next 5 days. The developing low is expected to continue to move north/northeast toward Bermuda.

Looking ahead: The dry streak continues through the week. Watering two days per week only is allowed. No more than 3/4 inch of water or one hour per zone per irrigation day. Do not water between 10am - 4pm. Odd number addresses - Wednesday & Saturday. Even number addresses - Tuesday & Friday.

Look for a building a heatwave this weekend as high pressure stacks over Florida at the surface and aloft sending temperatures into the mid 90s.

Pollen: Oak, Grass and Hickory - 4.7 Moderate

Hourly Forecast:

7 am 69

9 am 78

10 am 82

Noon 86

3 pm 90

5 pm 89

8 pm 83

10 pm 79

11 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm

