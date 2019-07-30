Dry, mild evening- here's how long the dry weather lasts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was mostly dry, we saw mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy. A few isolated showers fired up over Clay & St Johns counties before fading during the afternoon hours. Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s with northeasterly winds around 10 mph.

Tonight will be dry and turning mild, expect partially clearing skies and temperatures making it down into the mid to low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly dry and warmer. We will wake up around 72° and warm up into the low 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies and only an isolated chance for a stray shower. Winds will be calm in the morning and developing out of the east between 5-10 mph in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday we will wake up to mostly sunny skies in the mid to low 70s. We will warm up into the low to mid 90s. Expect an isolated chance for a few afternoon showers after 2p.m.

Looking ahead: A tropical wave is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward across the north-central Caribbean Sea during the next few days, producing locally heavy rainfall and possibly some flooding across portions of the Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola. Little development of the disturbance is likely during this time as upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive. The system is forecast to move near or over the Straits of Florida and the Bahamas by the end of the week, where environmental conditions could be a little more conducive for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours - 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days - 10 percent.​

