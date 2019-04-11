Less rain with a slight humidity break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is not as humid today, a delightful change after yesterday's record setting dew point was tied in Jacksonville.

We still have enough moisture to squeeze out a brief shower east of I-95 late this afternoon otherwise expect mainly dry conditions to take over tonight and Thursday.

The rest of today afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies with a slim chance of showers, 20 percent. Wind shifting to the NE 10-15 mph this afternoon. Mainly clear skies tonight.

Thursday: Open Window Weather! Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s inland, 60s along the beaches. Pleasant afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches under partly cloudy skies. Wind E/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A cold front will stall over southeast Georgia late Friday and Saturday increasing rain chances Sunday intoi Monday morning.

Pollen: Oak, Juniper and Bayberry - 9.7

Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 80 - 20%

5 pm 79 - 20%

8 pm 75 - 10%

10 pm 73 - 10%

11 pm 72 - 10%

Sunset: 7:51 pm​​

