Beautiful evening turns cool for Jacksonville's weather forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monday was sunny and beautiful, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be lovely, with temperatures turning cool under clear skies. The bright, nearly-full moon will make viewing the Lyrid meteor shower less than ideal, you can read about the details here....

Tuesday will start out in the cool low 50s with clear skies. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures turning warm, climbing into the mid 80s for an afternoon high. Winds will be light, out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph, there are no chances for showers.

Wednesday wakes up around 60° with clear skies. Expect a quick warm up under partly cloudy skies into the mid 80s.

Thursday starts out in the low 60s and warms into the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon hours.

Friday brings our next chance for showers, the timing is not clear this far out, but we expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will start out in the mid 60s and warm up into the low 80s under increasingly cloudy skies.

A few shower and clouds may linger into the beginning of the weekend, but we should dry out and partially clear out during the day on Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s for the afternoon hours.

Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the mid 60s, warming into the mid 80s for an afternoon high.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 79

8 pm 70

10 pm 66

11 pm 65



Sunset: 7:58 pm​

