Storms firing up to cool us down, the tropics are heating up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we topped out in the low 90s, and scattered storms are firing up in our southern and inland counties. The storms will build to the north and across parts of our area during the late afternoon and evening hours, cooling us down. Expect the storms to fade after sunset. Temperatures will sink slowly down into the mid 70s with partially clearing skies overnight.

Friday starts out mild, humid, and sunny. We will warm up quickly into the low 90s. We expect widespread showers and thunderstorms to spread across our area between 1-7p.m. The showers will fade or push out of our area after sunset. Temperatures will sink down into the mid 70s overnight.

Saturday looks like the drier day of the weekend right now. We start out with partly cloudy skies and warm up into the low to mid 90s. We do expect clouds to build during the day, but chances for rain will be more isolated, at 30%.

Sunday will not be a washout, but expect 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures start out in the mid 70s and warm into the mid 90s.

The forecast looks slightly drier next week, with 30% chances for afternoon storms as we top out in the steamy mid 90s through Wednesday.

Tropics Update:

Tropical Storm Barry is drifting slowly westward in the Gulf. Barry is expected to intensify into a category one hurricane before turning towards the Louisiana coastline this weekend. The main concerns are flooding form storm surge and flooding from heavy rainfall.

We are also monitoring an area off the coastline of Africa that has a slight chance to develop into a tropical system over the next few days- we will keep you updated.

​Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 91 - 40%

8 pm 85 - 30%

10 pm 83 - 20%

Sunset: 8:30 pm

