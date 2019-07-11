While Barry develops in the Gulf, Jacksonville dries out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The onshore flow continues with scattered showers and storms developing along the sea breeze front, near and along I-95 during afternoon, evening. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has formed with room to grow.

Wednesday: Another hot and humid afternoon with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, inland chances 60-80 percent, beaches 30-40 percent. Showers and storms will develop around noon through 8pm. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along the beaches. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: It's possible we could be monitoring a tropical low pressure area along the northern Gulf of Mexico as it moves west. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our sandy shores. Less coverage with showers, storms 30-50 percent inland, 30-40 percent along our beaches. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph

Looking ahead:

Looking ahead: Potential Tropical Cyclone has taken better shape. The disturbance was centered near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 86.4 West. The system is moving toward the west-southwest near 8 mph. A motion toward the west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwest motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday. Shower and thunderstorm activity has gradually been increasing in coverage and organization, and the low is likely to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so.

Formation chance through 48 hours - 100 percent. Formation chance through 5 days - 100 percent The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb.

Hourly Forecast:

7 am 76

9 am 82

10 am 85

Noon 90 - 20%

3 pm 93 - 30%

5 pm 90 - 60%

8 pm 84 - 40%

10 pm 82 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.