Widespread evening rain fades, drier weather as we head into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today the rain moved in early, but the second round of rain will keep us wet through most of the commute. The showers will be pushing offshore after sunset, leaving us with a mostly cloudy, comfortable night. Our overnight low will be in the low 70s.

Thursday starts out with mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. We have a 30% chance for showers mainly before 2p.m. Afternoon highs will be around 90°.

Friday will be less hot! Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out around 70°. We will be dry, with afternoon temperatures only topping out in the mid 80s.

Saturday looks lovely, with temperatures starting out in the low 70s and warming up into the upper 80s, with an isolated chances for showers.

Sunday will be just a touch warmer. We wake up at 72° and warm up to 91°, with a 30% chance for showers during the afternoon hours.

Monday we get back to more widespread chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We have a 50% chance to see the rain as we top out in the low 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 40%

10 pm 80 - 20%

11 pm 79 - 20%

Sunset: 8:28 pm

