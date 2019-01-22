Chilly, clear tonight with in inland freeze warning for Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was chilly, windy, and sunny. We only made it into the 50s during the afternoon hours and brisk winds kept it feeling much colder.

Tonight will be chilly again, but only freezing for inland, Southeastern Georgia. Areas to the west of I-95 in Georgia are under a Freeze Warning tonight and Tuesday morning and can expect overnight lows in the low 30s. Lows in Florida should get down into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Tuesday starts out chilly, in the 30s, but we will make it into the low 60s for the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies, with the potential for the highest concentration of clouds to be along the coastline. Easterly winds will be between 7-12 mph.

Wednesday starts out in the low 50s, not as chilly. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures in the low 70s. There is an isolated chance for a shower (20%.)

Rain moves in late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. We wake up to wet weather Thursday, with 70% chances for rain. We will dry out during the day on Thursday with temperatures in 60s.

Friday starts out chilly, in the mid 30s. Expect sunny skies and temperatures only making it into the upper 50s.

Saturday morning we will get down to the mid 30s, with sunny skies and temperatures remaining chilly, topping out in the upper 50s.

We may see a few showers on Sunday, with 40% chances for rain and chilly temperatures in the upper 50s

