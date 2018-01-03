Wind chill of 25° tonight. Snow tomorrow?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a freezing morning and Tuesday that felt like freezing all day, conditions will only get worse.

Rain will join the windy chill after midnight, brining the possibility of some significant freezing rain (icing possibilities) west of the metropolitan area and a few snowflakes around Jacksonville and certainly throughout South Georgia.

It will actually get colder through the day Wednesday a winds switch to the northwest. This setup freezes the entire depth of atmosphere, setting up the possibility of& sleet turning to snow by afternoon and early evening.

Compounding the danger of icing roads and bridges, there's additional fire danger as people are desperate to keep their homes warm.

Wednesday to be Weather Authority Alert Day

City, county, state respond to winter storm | School closings | Status of bridges, roads | SE Georgia emergency | BLOG: Storm impact

While temperatures plunge, a powerful gale spins off Northeast Florida. The low's track will determine the extent of rain spreading into the colder air inland. The unique setup requires just the right timing for snowfall, and models are consistent for this outcome.

There are also a numerous coastal weather issues, including small craft warnings (for winds to 40 mph), beach erosion and coastal flooding during high tides -- around 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Dry air arrives Wednesday night, with another hard freeze inland and light freeze at the coast.

For the week ahead, expect several back-to-back to freezes with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Despite the freeze, record lows are not in jeopardy the next couple of days. Another cold blast to end the work week could result in near-record lows Friday morning if we drop into the mid-20s. Here are the record lows for the week: Tuesday 22º, Wednesday 19º, Thursday 22º, Friday 23º, Saturday 21º.

For the cold weather wimps, next Monday we will top out at 68°, so hang in there.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.