Turning cool overnight, evening showers tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful, topping out around 80° under partly cloudy skies. Tonight will turn cool with temperatures sinking down into the upper 50s. An isolated shower is possible across Southeastern Georgia after midnight.

We may wake up to patchy fog early Tuesday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies to begin with and cooler temperatures, climbing into the mild mid to low 70s. Expect building clouds and building winds out of the north-northeast. During the afternoon hours the winds will build to 10-15 mph and the evening hours will be windy, 15-25 mph. Gusts overnight could be 35mph+. Chances for showers spread across our area starting during the late afternoon hours in the Golden Isles and spreading to the south and west across our area into the evening and overnight hours. Expect widespread rain overnight.

We will wake up to a few showers leftover Wednesday morning and should dry out by the late morning, midday. Temperatures will be chilly, only topping out in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be gusty, out of the north-northeast between 15-20 mph.

Thursday will be drier, with cool temperatures and gusty northeasterly winds. The warmest we will be on Thursday is 68°.

Friday the winds relax to the 5-10 mph range out of the northeast under partly cloudy skies. Expect mild temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.

The weekend looks lovely, with mild temperatures topping out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

As we head into next week, long term forecast models are indicating we could be quite wet, we will keep you updated as the forecast develops.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 81

8 pm 72

10 pm 68

11 pm 66

Sunset: 7:41 pm

