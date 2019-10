Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested Wednesday on a charge of prostitution during a sting at a Westside home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said she advertised an XXX-rated massage on a website.

An undercover detective went into the home on Labelle Street and during the massage, the woman offered a "happy ending," according to JSO.

She was then arrested.

