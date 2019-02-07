Warm, beautiful afternoon with a lovely cool down tonight

Jacksonville, Fla. - Today was warm, sunny, and beautiful. Our temperatures topped out in the lovely upper 70s, running over 10° above average for us for this time of the year.

Tonight we will see a cool down around sunset, falling into the upper 60s by 7pm. Expect clear skies and light winds. Coastal fog is possible overnight, creeping in from the ocean. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday starts out cool with a bit of coastal fog. Expect partly cloudy skies and another beautiful warm up, into the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect sunny skies and light southeasterly winds between 5-10 mph. Thursday night we will be fog prone after midnight as our temperatures cool down into the upper 50s.

Friday looks gorgeous, expect sunny skies and mild upper 70s for an afternoon high. Friday night expect building winds and clouds, ans a change in the weather builds in to our forecast for the weekend.

Over the weekend, expect nor'easter like conditions, with gusty northeasterly winds around 20mph, coastal clouds, chilly temperatures and coastal showers wandering onshore. Booooooooooo!

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 65

10 pm 63

11 pm 62

Sunset: 6:07 pm

