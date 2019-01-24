Mild evening turns wet, waking up to disruptive rain Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful and mild, with temperatures topping out in the lovely mid to low 70s. We will not see temperatures this nice for the rest of the month at least. Tonight will be mild, with increasing cloud. Overnight lows will sink down to around 60°.

As we start off early Thursday morning, showers will move in to our westernmost zones between 2-5am . The will push south and east through our area, soaking areas like Brunswick, Jacksonville, Callahan, Lake City, Orange Park, Middleburg, and Green Cove Springs between 4-7am. Our southernmost counties like southern Clay, Putnam, St Johns and Flagler counties will see the rain last, between 5-9am. We expect to pick up around an inch of rain area wide. We do not expect severe storms, but we could see strong gusty winds. You can read the details of what we expect with the Weather Authority Alert Day Thursday morning here...

The good news of Thursday's forecast is that it is over by the mid morning hours. we will clear out around the lunch hour. Between the morning showers and clouds and the gusty winds and chilly air moving in behind the rain, our temperatures will fail to warm, hovering in the 60s all day.

Thursday night turns chilly quickly under clear skies, expect to wake up Friday in the upper 30s. Under mostly sunny skies we will only warm into the upper 50s. Expect a chilly breeze.

Saturday starts out in the mid 30s, with the possibility of a light inland freeze. Saturday will be chilly and sunny. We will warm up into the upper 50s for a chilly Saturday afternoon.

Sunday starts out chilly again, in the mid to upper 30s. We will warm up to around 60° under partly cloudy skies.

Hourly Forecast:

High 75

8 pm 73

10 pm 64 - 20%

11 pm 63 - 30%

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:55 pm

