Mild evening turns cool, fog possible Thursday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was gorgeous! We topped out in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. This evening will be mild and beautiful, with temperatures sinking down through the 70s. A few clouds did pop up this afternoon, but generally clear skies are anticipated overnight.

We may wake up to patchy dense fog early Thursday morning, especially across inland areas. To the North of I-10 is slightly more fog prone than to the South of I-10. Any fog that forms will dissipate quickly as we warm up during the morning hours.

Thursday may start out with fog, but sunshine will break through quickly. Expect to wake up around 60° and warm up into the low to mid 80s.

Friday starts out cool, around 60°, and may be fog prone again. As we warm up under sunny skies, expect a nice sea breeze to build by the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will top out well into the warm mid 80s.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend- expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures. We will top out in the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon hours.

Sunday's forecast may include some showers. We are watching a tropical mass of moisture that looks like it will bring a wave or two of showers along our coastline, pushing inland Sunday afternoon. This would mean 50% chances for rain area-wide, but more likely chances for showers in our southern, coastal counties. This system is still developing- we will keep you updated on what you can expect as the forecast becomes more clear.

Hourly Forecast:

High 82

6 pm 80

9 pm 70

10 pm 68

Sunrise 6:42 am

Sunset 8:04 pm

