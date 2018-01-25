Chilly night ahead with inland, patchy frost expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful and sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tonight a shield of clouds will settle in, and cloudier locations may not get as cold. Overnight lows are forecasted to dive into the mid 30s, avoiding a freeze but making for a chilly night. We could see patchy frost early Thursday for inland areas.

Thursday starts out chilly and only warms into the upper 50s. Skies start out partly cloudy but by the afternoon hours expect clear, sunny skies. There are no chances for showers Thursday. Thursday night will be chilly with overnight lows getting down into the upper 30s.

Friday starts out chilly again, but then kicks off a milder weather pattern we will see through the weekend. Clear skies are expected on Friday morning and you will see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs will warm into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be warm with building clouds. Afternoon highs will hit the upper 60s and low 70s under the overcast skies.

Sunday will be wet. Chances for rain on Sunday are 80%. Expect temperatures to start in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 60s.

Monday morning we may have a few lingering showers left over, but skies clear during the afternoon hours.

Hourly Forecast:

High 63

6 pm 59

9 pm 47

11 pm 44

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:56 pm

