Gorgeous, mild evening with a beautiful forecast for Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was gorgeous! we topped out in the upper 70s with a few low 80s under mostly sunny skies. This evening will be mild and beautiful, with temperatures sinking through the 70s under clear skies.

Tonight will turn cool, getting down into the upper 50s by sunrise on Thursday. We may see some patchy fog overnight, mainly along I-75 closer to Gainesville.

Thursday looks pretty as well. Expect a cool sunrise in the upper 50s and low 60s. Under mostly sunny skies we will warm into the mild 70s during the morning hours. The afternoon will be lovely and warm, topping out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the Southwest between 5-10 mph.

Friday starts off cool, in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. The front we have been tracking looks like it will track just to the North of our area, meaning we will not see good chances for showers, instead only a slight in crease in clouds. The chances for rain on Friday are at 20%, mainly before 2:00p.m. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s with West winds around 10 mph.

The weekend forecast looks unparalleled. We start out cool, around 60° on Saturday morning. Expect sunny skies and a warm afternoon topping out at 81°. The beautiful, spring weather continues into Sunday- starting in the low 60s and warming into the low 80s under sunny skies.

Monday looks a tad breezy, but there are no significant chances for rain in the forecastable future.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 79

9 pm 73

11 pm 68

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 8:00 pm

