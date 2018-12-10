Work week begins cold and ends with more rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After all the rain has cleared Jacksonville, now comes the cold Temperatures are dropping into the 50s this evening but the chill drops even lower by sunrise to the 40s Monday morning.

Monday stays cloudy all day locking in a raw chill. Breezy NW winds at 15 mph makes for a rough start to the week while an 10% isolated shower could get squeezed out of the overcast around southeast Georgia.

Highs only reach the low 50s Monday and then upper 50s Tuesday with a bit more sunshine after tomorrow.

Monday will be the coldest afternoon this week.

The coldest night will be into Wednesday morning with a light freeze and frost possible over inland southeast GA, and even into the Suwannee Valley area of northeast FL.

Temperatures moderate into the 70s in advance of a front Thursday which brings more rain and thunderstorms Friday.

Another round of rain arrives Friday but should clear by the weekend.

