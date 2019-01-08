Cool morning with patchy fog; beautiful, mild afternoon on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are starting out with cool temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with patchy coastal fog mainly to the north of the state line. Expect a nice warm up today under partly cloudy skies, topping out in the mild mid 70s. We will be dry today with westerly winds between 5-10 mph.

Tonight a dry cold front will push through - no chances for rain but an increase in clouds ahead of the front. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight and cool temperatures around 50°.

Wednesday starts out with the sun peeking between clouds, but clearing is expected during the day as the cold front pushes through. Expect cooler temperatures, only topping out in the mid 60s.

The coldest night this week will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when we flirt with freezing temperatures. Expect to get down into the mid to low 30s, with an inland light freeze possible.

Thursday will be frigid and sunny, only making it into the mid 50s for an afternoon high. Thursday night will be chilly also, getting down into the upper 30s.

Friday breaks into the 60s, barely, topping out at 61°.

The weekend looks cloudy, with isolated chances for showers and cool temperatures.

