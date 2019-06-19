No dry days until next season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here comes the rain. First off are the showers and storms targeting Palatka and St. Augustine, then comes Jacksonville into the late afternoon, followed by rain covering Georgia into the early evening.



Rain is picking up and some areas will be quite heavy. Storms will track to the northeast with the bulk of the rain ending around Duval around 6-7 pm.



Rain could persist longer across southern Georgia until after sunset.



This pattern will continue through the end of the week with heavy afternoon storms moving to the beaches late in the day.



Expect heaviest coverage of rainfall between highway 301, I-95 and the area beaches.



Today: Scattered showers and storms mainly after 1 pm along highway 301 moving east toward I-95, 60-70 percent. Locally heavy downpours with localized flooding possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches. Wind SW 5-15 mph.





Wednesday: Patchy fog early will scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Summer officially starts Friday and the temperatures will reflect the season with feels like temperatures 100-107 degrees.

Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 91 - 60%

5 pm 89 - 60%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

11 pm 80 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm

