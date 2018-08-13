Aretha Franklin reportedly gravely ill

DETROIT - Music legend Aretha Franklin is reportedly in grave condition, sources say.

Showbiz 411 reports she is surrounded by her friends and family.

She was reportedly sent to a Detroit hospital overnight. Franklin is 76 years old and has been dealing with multiple heath problems.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

Franklin was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. Her last performance was with Elton John in 2017, WJLA reports.

