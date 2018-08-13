News

Aretha Franklin reportedly gravely ill

She is surrounded by her friends and family

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer
Aretha Franklin: Born March 26, 1942.

DETROIT - Music legend Aretha Franklin is reportedly in grave condition, sources say. 

Showbiz 411 reports she is surrounded by her friends and family.

She was reportedly sent to a Detroit hospital overnight. Franklin is 76 years old and has been dealing with multiple heath problems. 

Franklin was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. Her last performance was with Elton John in 2017, WJLA reports. 

