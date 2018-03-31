Arizona state trooper's final radio call brings tears

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A video uploaded to YouTube shows a state trooper in tears, as he made a final radio call for himself, capping off a career that spanned 37 years.

"152. 152 badge 2988, begins career March 11, 1981, this will be my final 10-7," said Trooper Mark Gilberg, in a video uploaded by a YouTube user named Rachel Gilberg.

To be precise, Arizona Department of Safety officials said, on its verified Facebook page, the now-retired trooper served with the department for 37 years and three weeks.

"I just wanted to thank everybody for everything that they have ever done," said Trooper Gilberg. "It's been an honor and a privilege and a great career. It's been a great adventure."

(Can't see the Facebook video? Click here)

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.