Arlington Country Day School closes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A high-profile private K-12 school in the Arlington neighborhood of Jacksonville closed its doors Saturday, according to parents and an email they received from a school official.

Rumors began flying Friday afternoon that Arlington Country Day School was shutting down. Parents flooded the News4Jax newsroom with calls about the shocking news.

On Saturday, parents received the following email from the head of ACD Deborah Condit explaining the closure:

It is with a very sad heart that I inform you that ACD is closed as of 1/26/18. I speak for all the faculty and staff who will miss your children greatly. It has been an honor to serve you and to be trusted with your children. Records requests can be sent to acdsap@gmail.com. We will make every effort to make the transition to a new school a smooth one. Field trip money will be refunded next week. There are no words to convey how much we are saddened by this. Many of you have been part of the ACD family for years and we thank you and are very grateful for all your support and kindness. Mrs. Condit

The school has been a staple of the Arlington area for more than 60 years and gained notoriety in the late 2000s for its celebrated boys basketball program that garnered five consecutive state titles.

Arlington Country Day School’s enrollment has grown steadily over the years, with the most recent records showing it served than 400 students annually. In 2010, the school expanded its student body by adding an international boarding component to attract students from around the world.

