Artsy Abode closing at St. Johns Town Center, 2 other locations

'Everything Must Go' - Artsy Abode closing at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A gift shop boutique at the Saint Johns Town Center will close up shop this summer.

Artsy Abode will close in June when its lease expires, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

The store's owner says online shopping and rental rates led to the closure.

The store, located at 4764 River City Drive, is having an "Everything Must Go" sale.

The store first opened in 2005.

The Fleming Island and Ormond Beach locations also are closing and are hosting sales.

An exact closing date was not given.





